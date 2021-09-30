Juventus waiting for PSG’s green light to sign top target

Juventus remains keen to bring Gianluigi Donnarumma back to Italy and they have reached an agreement with the goalkeeper and his entourage.

Todofichajes says what is holding up the transfer is for PSG to agree to his departure.

The report said he has been unhappy at his inability to usurp Keylor Navas as the number one in Paris.

The French club signed him as a European champion and he doesn’t think he deserves to remain on the bench.

This forced Mino Raiola to find a new temporary home for him and he has reached an agreement with Juventus.

The Bianconeri will take him on loan from the next transfer window, but PSG has to sign off on the deal first.

They signed him for free and could make some money by asking for a loan fee from Juve.

While Navas has been in fine form and is a goalie of the highest pedigree, PSG still believes their long-term number one is Donnarumma and that could make them reject Juventus’ approach.

For now, the Bianconeri are happy that he has agreed to join them and they hope to convince their European counterparts to release him.

His arrival at the Allianz Stadium will probably be the end of the road for Wojciech Szczęsny who hasn’t been in his best form this season.