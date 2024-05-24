Juventus has several players on their shopping list at the moment, one of whom is Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

The Brazilian has been in fantastic form since joining La Dea, and he is one of the best-performing midfielders in Serie A this campaign.

Juve has followed him closely, and other teams on the continent have also shown interest in the Europa League winner.

The Bianconeri believe he has what it takes to do well in their squad, and they hope to win the race for his signature this summer.

However, they are currently managerless after Max Allegri’s departure and are working to make Thiago Motta their next coach.

Juve knows the next coach will have a say on the type of players they sign, and a report on Calciomercato claims the Bianconeri are now waiting for him to approve their pursuit of Ederson before they step up their efforts to sign the Atalanta star.

Juve FC Says

Ederson has been one of the finest midfielders in Serie A over the last few months, and if we add him to our roster, he might become a much better player.

However, that will only happen if Motta arrives and approves of the pursuit of his signature.