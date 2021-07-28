Juventus waiting on Tottenham to make some money this summer

Cristian Romero has become one of the most sought-after players in this transfer window.

He only left Juventus for Atalanta initially on loan last summer before going on to become one of the finest defenders in Italy.

He was also a starter as Argentina won the Copa America this summer to cement his place as one of the best defenders around right now.

Atalanta is now set to earn some good money from his sale and that would also fetch Juventus a financial windfall.

The Bianconeri agreed the option to sell him in the two-year loan deal that took him to Atalanta last summer.

They reportedly agreed with La Dea that they would receive 16m euros for him to be signed him permanently.

Atalanta now looks ready to take up that option after his stunning campaign with them.

He is also on the verge of completing a move to Tottenham for around 55m euros.

This transfer will fetch Juventus the agreed-upon permanent fee of 16m euros from Atalanta, according to Calciomercato.

While Juve could have well used Romero now, earning 16m euros from his transfer would go a long way in helping them bolster their transfer budget.

They are looking to reach an agreement with Sassuolo over the transfer of Manuel Locatelli and it’s being held up by money. The fee received from Romero’s transfer could help them make progress in that transfer.