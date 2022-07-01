Juventus has been in the market for a new attacker and one name on their wishlist is Serge Gnabry.

The German has been one of the finest attackers in the world as he plays for Bayern Munich.

He has won all the club trophies he can grab with the Bavarians and his current deal expires in 2023.

They have been keen to get him on an extended contract and have made offers to him, but the former Arsenal man hasn’t given them a positive response.

Their latest offer is still on the table, but he is on holiday and will only respond to it when he returns.

Calciomercato says his reluctance to agree to a new deal with them has given Juve hopes he could change clubs.

The Bianconeri are now looking to make him one of Max Allegri’s men.

The report says they are patiently waiting in the wings to pounce and sign him if it becomes clear that he will not remain at Bayern.

Juve FC Says

Gnabry is one of the finest attackers in the world and it would be a superb piece of business if we add him to our squad.

The former Arsenal man has been in impressive form and he would do a great job for us at the Allianz Stadium if we add him to our current group of attackers.

But Bayern could play hard ball with us even if they risk losing him for nothing after next season.