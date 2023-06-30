Juventus waits as Giuntoli and De Laurentiis meet today

Juventus is poised to find out today whether Cristiano Giuntoli will depart Napoli to join their ranks, as the Napoli sporting director holds a meeting with club president Aurelio de Laurentiis.

Juventus is adamant about bringing Giuntoli on board to spearhead their quest to regain dominance in Italian football, and the director himself is eager to seize the opportunity.

Despite having one year remaining on his contract at Napoli, Giuntoli is determined to secure his departure, even if it means making financial concessions. In today’s meeting with De Laurentiis, he will assert his desire to leave.

According to Football Italia, this meeting could potentially be the last encounter between the two parties, and Giuntoli’s departure could save Napoli up to 5 million euros.

Juve FC Says

Napoli should allow Giuntoli to leave eventually, but we can understand why they are reluctant, considering the impact he has made in Naples.

He has been credited with signing some impressive names for Napoli and he will have even more resources to work with at Juve, which should make life easier for him.

This club needs an experienced administrator like him to lead it back to the top of the Italian league.