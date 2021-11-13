Juventus waits to see the extent of injuries to players who couldn’t complete their international match

Juventus has been handed a potential double injury blow after Paulo Dybala and Rodrigo Bentancur failed to finish their last match with their respective nations because of different injury problems.

Interestingly, both players faced each other as Uruguay hosted Argentina in a huge World Cup qualifying match.

The Argentines won the match 1-0 courtesy of a strike by Angel di Maria from a Dybala assist.

Dybala didn’t emerge after halftime and Gazzetta.it reports that he has muscle discomfort and couldn’t continue the match.

The report says Bentancur’s injury came after he took a blow to the knee in the second half.

Both players’ condition would be known in the next few hours as Juve hopes it isn’t so bad for either of them.

Juve FC Says

Dybala has been plagued by injuries for much of this season as the Argentinian tries to remain consistent for Juve.

He has just returned from a layoff that took him out of action for around a month.

Juve would be unhappy if he has sustained yet another long-term injury because this is a delicate period for the club.

Bentancur has had a lot of competition for a starting role at Juve, but he remains one of Max Allegri’s favourite players at the club.