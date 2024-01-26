Juventus is interested in signing Uruguayan youngster Luciano Rodriguez, who has been making strides in his development at Liverpool Montevideo.

The 20-year-old impressed by scoring nine times in the top flight last season and garnered attention for his performance at the FIFA U20 World Cup, where he scored the winning goal in the final, breaking Italy’s hearts, and was previously linked with a move to Real Madrid.

According to a report by Tuttomercatoweb, Juve has entered the race for his signature. Rodriguez has maintained a reputation as one of the best players in his position for his age in South America, making a move to Europe likely in the not-too-distant future.

Given Juventus’ reputation as one of the premier clubs for nurturing young talent worldwide, the Bianconeri are eager to enhance their options with the addition of Rodriguez. However, they face competition from several top clubs, and it might be necessary to wait until the summer to make a compelling offer for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Rodriguez was fantastic at the Youth World Cup and seems like a real talent.

Adding him to our group should make it stronger, but we have too many strikers, and he will fear the competition for a place in the squad, which could scupper the move for us.