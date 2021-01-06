Juventus want a reunion with one of their former forwards

Fabio Quagliarella is 38, but his performances aren’t that old, and now Juventus is thinking about bringing him back to Turin.

The Sampdoria striker was at Juventus between 2011 and 2014, winning three consecutive league titles and the Italian cup.

He has remained as fit and effective as ever despite his age, and as Juventus considers signing a new striker, he has come into the picture.

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia reveals that the striker is at a crossroad in terms of deciding his next career move after Juve became interested in signing him.

He was expected to renew his current deal with Sampdoria for another season after scoring seven goals in 14 league games for them this season.

But now he will have to decide if he wants a return to Turin, where he will almost be guaranteed to win trophies or if he wants to play on at Sampdoria.

The report says Juve wants him to join them, but they are not sure he would consider joining them at this stage of his career.

He scored 30 goals for Juventus during his first stint with them, and he looks experienced enough to be a backup to Alvaro Morata.