Juventus want Arkadiusz Milik

Juventus have their sights set on Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik to replace Gonzalo Higuain this summer.

The Bianconeri are looking for a long-term signing to take the place of Pipita who could return to his native Argentina to join River Plate.

According to Sportmediaset, Juve Chief football Officer Paratici has long identified the Polish striker as a potential investment for the club and a replacement for Higuain.

The 26-year-old earns €2m a season, significantly less than the €7.5m of Higuain, whose salary Juve are keen to get off the books this summer.

Juve can also benefit from Milik being in the last year of his Napoli contract, a deal that expires June 2021 and Sportmediaset report that talks are already underway.

Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has requested €50m for the transfer however the Coronavirus impact on football could lower the price.