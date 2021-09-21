Juventus want Arsenal star but face serious Spanish competition

Juventus is looking to add Bukayo Saka to their squad as the Englishman continues to impress in London.

The Arsenal attacker is one of his country’s best young players and remains an integral part of their national team.

Arsenal has struggled for form in this campaign and Saka is one of the players who is not pulling his weight.

Despite his poor form at the start of the campaign, it is clear to see that he is a talented boy.

Several clubs wanted to sign him when he first broke into the Arsenal first team, but the Gunners convinced him to sign a new long-term deal with them.

He is set to help them become a top club again, but that hasn’t stopped Juve from looking to sign him.

Calciomercato reports that the Bianconeri are monitoring him for a future transfer.

However, they are not the only top European club that thinks he is worth having in the squad, with the report claiming that Atletico Madrid is also interested in him.

Arsenal will be keen to keep hold of the best player to graduate from their academy in recent times, but everyone has a price and the report says they value him at 50m euros.