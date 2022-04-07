Juventus want Barcelona flop but face competition from two Serie A sides

A report has named Juventus as one of the clubs looking to land Memphis Depay as he struggles for form at Barcelona.

The Dutchman was on the radar of the Bianconeri last summer when he was free to join another club from Lyon.

He joined Barca instead and was their main man in the first half of the season. But the appointment of Xavi Hernandez as their manager has changed that.

He has now fallen down the pecking order at Camp Nou and he can depart the club this summer.

Juve has retained their interest in him and Calciomercato says they are plotting a move for his signature.

However, they are not the only Serie A club looking to add him to their squad, with AC Milan and Inter Milan also keen to make him one of their players.

Juve FC Says

Depay will have the luxury of choosing his next employer, and he would want to play for the biggest club in Italy if he is coming to the country.

The two Milan sides have been doing well in the last two seasons, but Juve remains the top club in Serie A, and we should be able to convince him to move to the Allianz Stadium.