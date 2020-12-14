Juventus want Brazilian ace but face serious competition from Wolves

Juventus is interested in signing former FC Porto man, Hulk as the Brazilian prepares to return to Europe.

The Brazilian currently plays for Shanghai SIPG in the Chinese Super League, but he is eyeing a return to Europe according to Calciomercato.

The report claims that he is being targeted by other European sides as he looks to make a name for himself again in the continent.

Juventus is being rivalled for his signature and the report claims that the Brazilian is closer to a move to England instead of to Turin.

Wolves are reportedly in pole position to sign him.

Hulk scored 77 goals in 148 games for Zenit Saint Petersburg the last time he played in Europe, and he has continued his fine goalscoring form in Asia.

He has already scored 6 goals in 11 matches this season and has 74 goals in 135 games.

The attacker has set his asking salary at 2.4 million euros per season for any team that wants to sign him.

Juventus has turned their attention towards signing younger players recently, but they need some experience to blend with the talented youngsters.

Because of this, signing Hulk makes sense and he might be the perfect support that the likes of Alvaro Morata and Cristiano Ronaldo need to score more goals.