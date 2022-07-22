Juventus has been admirers of Filip Kostic since he starred for Eintracht Frankfurt and helped them to win the last Europa League.

The Serbian is one of the finest attackers around, and he will be keen to make the most of his career, which a move to Juve can guarantee.

The Bianconeri interest seemed to have cooled off in recent weeks as they successfully pursued a move for Angel di Maria.

Both of them are wingers, and it seems Juve is now satisfied with having just Di Maria on their team.

However, a report on Tuttojuve claims the Bianconeri still has an interest in Kostic.

It claims they will return to sign Alvaro Morata before the transfer window closes.

If they cannot find an agreement with Atletico de Madrid, they will turn to Kostic to help them bolster their attack.

Juve FC Says

Kostic has proved his class in Germany and in the Europa League, but playing for Juventus is a different ball game entirely.

At the Allianz Stadium, he will have better quality players to compete with for a starting berth.

However, the season is very long, and we need squad depth to achieve success in many competitions.

Kostic could also become valuable if someone like Di Maria gets injured.