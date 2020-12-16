Juventus want Everton teenager but the Toffees are confident of keeping him

Liverpool Echo is reporting that Everton is confident of keeping hold of their top youngster, Thierry Small despite interest from Juventus.

The 16-year-old has been making rapid progress in the Everton youth team.

He only made his under23 debut in November, but his fine progress earned him a call up to the first-team training with Lucas Digne injured, this month.

Several teams have been paying attention to his growth at the club with the report saying that Bayern Munich and Arsenal are two other teams looking to sign him.

Juventus have been looking at signing youngsters from around Europe recently and that makes Small a target, but Everton isn’t worried that he might leave them.

The club’s under23 boss, David Unsworth was speaking about his future recently and he told the teenage star that the Toffees are the best team for him to stay and achieve his dreams of becoming a Premier League player.

He said: “The one thing that we can give Thierry is a clear pathway.

“There’s always a clear pathway at Everton for all the youngsters so he’s in no better place to have a career as a Premier League footballer.”