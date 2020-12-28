Juventus want exciting 17-year-old forward but they are not the only ones

Juventus is one of the teams that want to sign Yusuf Demir, according to Calcimercato.

The Rapid Vienna player has caught the attention of some top European sides this season because of his fine form for the Austrians.

At 17, he has established himself as one of the team’s most important players and he is playing a huge amount of games already.

He has already played 17 games in all competitions for them this season and scored a goal in his only Champions League appearance as well.

Juve isn’t the only team looking to sign the teenager with Manchester United, Barcelona and Ajax also looking to sign him, according to Kronen Zeitung.

Born in Austria of Turkish descent, Demir is a player that the Bianconeri has been watching for some time now.

They are looking to make their team younger in the next few years and he is in the perfect age bracket to help them achieve that.

He might struggle to break into the team at present, but signing him and allowing him to remain in Vienna on-loan for around two seasons might be the perfect plan for the Bianconeri at the moment else they will lose him to one of his other suitors.