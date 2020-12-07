Juventus want French teenage star but he might be heading to another league

Eduardo Camavinga is set to become one of the most sought-after players in the next transfer window despite being just 18.

The French teenage star has been putting in performances beyond his age and he is only at Rennes for now before his talents take him to a big side sooner rather than later.

Juventus is one of the top teams looking to sign the midfielder and he has the profile of the type of player that they have been looking at recently.

Under Andrea Pirlo, the Bianconeri are now a much younger team as they systematically phase out reliance on some of their older players.

Juventus isn’t the only team looking to sign him and Calciomercato claims that the player’s latest career decision might see him make a move to the Premier League instead.

It reports that the teenager has recently fired his agent and he has made Jonathan Barnett of the Stellar Group his new representative.

Stellar Group manages the career of the likes of Gareth Bale and Wojciech Szczesny, among others.

Even though the report says that a Premier League move is more likely, Juventus has a fine relationship with Barnett through Szczesny, and they might use that as an advantage to bring him to Turin instead.