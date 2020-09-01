All Stories, Transfer News

Juventus want Hector Bellerin

September 1, 2020

Juventus continue to have an interest in Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin and could attempt a transfer bid by including a player in exchange.

La Stampa newspaper report that Juve director Fabio Paratici has already had contacts with Arsenal in recent days to discuss striker Alexandre Lacazetta and will return with a bid for Bellerin.

According to La Stampa, new coach Andrea Pirlo is looking to change the layout of the team with a possible return to 3-5-2, which would require a dynamic full-back or wing-back.

Bellerin is reportedly valued by the Gunners at €30 million and Juve could look to reduce the price by including either Daniele Rugani or Cristian Romero in the deal.

Pirlo is also continuing to evaluate Brazilian full-back Danilo as a centre-back, which may hasten the need for a defender to play on the right flank.

Another option could be Ajax full-back Sergino Dest, however the Dutch side are looking for at least €25 million for the 20-year-old and are not interested in adeal that would include players in exchange.

