Juventus want Houssem Aouar

Juventus will look to Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar having reached an impasse with Barcelona over the deal for Miralem Pjanic and Arthur Melo.

The 21-year-old French international has been tracked by the Bianconeri for several years now, dating back to his time in the youth academy.

Corriere Dello Sport report that Juve continue to follow several players this summer but Aouar is the one that interests them the most.

The Bianconeri will face competition from both Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, however Chief Football Officer Fabio Paratici intends to use the players desire to play for Juve to get ahead of the competition.

According to the report, rather than make a large outlay for the player in uncertain times, Paratici will offer Lyon and Aouar a two-year loan deal to avoid making a heavy investment this summer.

The deal will also include an obligation to buy outright at the end of the loan and total €50m, albeit with the payment spread.