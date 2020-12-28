Juventus want Milan man and their offer is unsettling him

AC Milan is trying to tie down Gianluigi Donnarumma, but they are struggling to do that amidst an offer from Juventus.

The Italian is one of the best goalkeepers in the world right now as he continues to put in some impressive performances for the Milan side.

Corriere della Sera via Football Italia reports that Milan has offered him a new deal worth 7m euros per season for him to remain with them.

That offer will ideally be enough to keep the goalkeeper happy, but that isn’t happening, and this is because of Juventus.

The report says that Mino Raiola is scaring the Rossoneri with an offer from Juventus.

It is unclear if the Bianconeri are truly looking to bring him to Turin or if it is just a tactic by his agent to jack his price up.

The report says the Bianconeri and Inter Milan have tabled better deals for him to consider and Raiola is threatening to accept their offers if Milan doesn’t increase their current offer.

Donnarumma has been an important member of the Milan team that is currently fighting to win the Scudetto.

Juventus’ Wojciech Szczęsny is one of the best in Europe and he will no doubt be hoping that the transfer doesn’t go through.