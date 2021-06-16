Juventus want one of two Premier League goalkeepers

Juventus will make some changes to their squad this summer after bringing Massimiliano Allegri back as their manager.

The Bianconeri had an underwhelming campaign and will be determined to do better next season.

One position where change might happen at the Allianz Stadium is the goalkeeper spot and Todofichajes says Wojciech Szczesny no longer retains the full trust of Allegri.

The report says the returning manager is now considering replacing him in goal.

The Bianconeri had the chance of signing Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer and were keen to land him, but PSG has beaten them to his signature.

They are now looking towards the Premier League to find a new goalkeeper.

The report says the Bianconeri is targeting one of David De Gea and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The former has been struggling for a regular place since the emergence of Dean Henderson, while the latter has already lost his first-team spot at Chelsea.

Manchester United will be happy to allow De Gea to leave as they attempt to build their club around Henderson and because he earns so much money, they could even allow him to leave on loan.

Chelsea will likely also be open to allowing Kepa to leave as Edouard Mendy continues to impress in his place.