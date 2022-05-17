When it comes to Juventus and Inter, the rivalry between the two giants exceeds the pitch and goes beyond all borders. Therefore, snapping up a star from the opposite camp is always an enticing idea.

While Paulo Dybala is heading towards the exit door, Bianconeri fans are legitimately haunted by the thought of witnessing their beloved star in a black and blue jersey.

However, Juventus aren’t sitting idle either, as they also intend to snatch the services of a major Inter star.

According to Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Juventus are hoping to seal a deal for Inter veteran Mario Perisic. The Croatian’s contract is expiring at the end of the season, and he’s yet to sign a renewal.

The source adds that the former Wolfsburg man is asking for a salary worth 6 million euros per season to make the controversial switch to Turin. But the Old Lady is hoping to lower the figures.

This season, the winger has been on a spectacular form, especially in the final stretch of the campaign. He has contributed in seven Serie A goals and as many assists in 34 appearances.

Perisic joined Inter 2015, but spent the the 2019/20 campaign on loan at Bayern Munich.

Juve FC say

In the current day and age, switching allegiances has become a more recurring event. However, it does have a cost, and on this occasion, it appears to be a hefty one.

At a time when Juventus are looking to lower the wage bill, signing a 33-year-old for a relatively high salary doesn’t sound like the best of ideas.