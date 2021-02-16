Juventus want Porto youngster on loan at English Championship side

Juventus will face FC Porto next in the Champions League but that might not be the only thing that connects both teams in the next few months.

Tuttosport via Calciomercato is claiming that the Bianconeri will be doing business in the transfer window with them too, after identifying Tomas Esteves as a player they would like to add to their team.

The 18-year-old has been on loan at high-flying Reading this season and he has been one of their key players.

He has featured in 19 Championship games already in this campaign and is one reason why they are favourites for the playoff places.

Juventus has made signing younger players a priority in recent transfer windows and that makes him an ideal target.

Danilo and Juan Cuadrado have been playing right-back for Juventus this season.

The Colombian is originally a winger, while the Brazilian is a versatile player that can fill in at several positions.

Esteves is a natural right-back who has been developing very well in England’s second tier.

We know Porto for being a selling club and they have sent him out on loan so that he can get better and get noticed, they will be happy to sell him to the Bianconeri.