Juventus want Premier League star and they have plans to land him

Juventus want to sign Aston Villa midfielder, Douglas Luiz, according to Tuttosport via Tuttojuve.

The Brazilian has been one of the best players in the Premier League side this season as they have impressed.

Two of their most impressive results this season have come against Liverpool whom they beat 7-2, and Arsenal whom they beat 3-0 at the Emirates, he was a key part of those wins.

As he continues to impress, he is giving the Bianconeri more reasons to look at signing him.

The report claims that Juventus know Aston Villa wants 30m euros for his signature, but the Bianconeri are still in the race for his signature.

It then adds that they are exploring different options and they are not ruling out using one of their players in an exchange deal.

The Bianconeri have been focused on signing younger players in the last transfer window and Luiz’s profile is just perfect for them.

The former Manchester City man is just 22 and he has the potential to develop and become a midfield lynchpin at Juventus for years to come.

30m euros isn’t such a big fee for a player like Luiz considering how the transfer market has become inflated, but Juventus might struggle to pay that because of the coronavirus pandemic.