Juventus want Roma outcast but face stiff competition for his signature

Alessandro Florenzi spent the last season on loan at PSG as one of the Italians who moved to Ligue 1 from Serie A.

The Roma full-back was a part of their first-team plans, but he didn’t impress them enough and would need to find a new home now.

Calciomercato reports on his future and they claim that it would neither be in Paris or Rome.

He has returned to Roma and will be evaluated by Jose Mourinho before the next campaign begins.

However, the Special One isn’t his fan and the report says unless something extraordinary happens, he is expected to leave Rome.

With that in mind, the report says Juve has emerged as one of the teams that could sign him.

The Bianconeri played last season with Juan Cuadrado as their right-back.

The versatile Danilo was his deputy and the Bianconeri struggled as a team.

Max Allegri might want a natural player in that position and that has made Florenzi a target.

However, Juve isn’t the only team interested in making a move for him with Inter Milan also interested in his signature as they prepare to lose Achraf Hakimi.