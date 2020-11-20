Juventus want Spanish international and Barcelona stance gives them a boost

Adama Traore is one player that almost any top European team wouldn’t mind having in their squad.

The Spaniard is one of the most explosive players on the planet and he has continued to develop his reputation at Wolves.

He came through the ranks at Barcelona, but he was let go before he could earn enough playing time.

He has now established himself in English football and he is one player that gets talked about on a regular basis.

Juventus have been linked with a move for him, but they are not alone with reports claiming that Real Madrid and Barcelona also want to sign him.

A new report from Spain via Calciomercato is now claiming that Juventus want him and they have now been handed a boost due to Barcelona’s stance on his return.

The report claims that the Catalans aren’t keen to get the speedster back in their side, reducing the number of teams that Juve will have to compete with to sign him.

The Bianconeri haven’t had so much luck with fast-paced players as they struggled to get consistent performances from Douglas Costa before they sent him on loan to Bayern Munich this season.

Traore will offer them something different from what they are used to if he joins them.