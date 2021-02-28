Juventus want to add €50m La Liga defender to their team

Juventus will have a busy summer transfer window, especially if they fail to win the Scudetto.

This season has seen them fall short of the standards required to make them Italian champions yet again.

They will now look to refresh their team when the campaign finishes and one player who could join them is Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane.

Don Balon via Calciomercato says the Bianconeri will be adding him to their list of targets ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Frenchman is one of the most decorated footballers in the world having won several trophies with Real Madrid, including multiple Champions League and La Liga titles.

Los Blancos will not want to lose him anytime soon, considering that he is one of the top players.

However, everyone has a price and the report says Madrid values him at 50m euros.

That fee would be too much for a defender, especially as teams are struggling financially at the moment.

But adding someone with such a history of winning things will be an enormous boost to the Bianconeri.

He would help them build their defence for the future with the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Merih Demiral