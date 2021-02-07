sancho
Juventus want to beat Man Utd to signature of Bundesliga ace

February 7, 2021 - 1:00 pm

With Manchester United now reluctant to push for the transfer of Jadon Sancho, he might be a Juventus player next season.

The Englishman has been in fine form at Borussia Dortmund, and he was the subject of serious transfer interest from United in the summer.

The Red Devils wanted to make him their elite signing, and the attacker was also keen on a return to the Premier League.

However, Dortmund and the Red Devils couldn’t reach an agreement, and he was forced to remain at the Signal Iduna Park.

He has continued to impress in this campaign, and the next transfer window offers him the chance to leave the German side again.

Todofichajes says United is unlikely to make a return for the former Manchester City youth team player.

This development has opened the door for Juventus to land him at the end of this season.

Andrea Pirlo has reportedly told the Bianconeri to add another attacking player to his team.

They have now turned to Sancho, but Dortmund’s asking price might be one big problem.

BVB has maintained that he would be sold for 100m euros, a fee that Juve will struggle to meet with the shortage of revenue brought on by covid-19.

