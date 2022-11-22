Rick Karsdorp may have played his last game for AS Roma after reportedly being accused by Jose Mourinho of being a traitor and Juve wants to add him to their squad.

The Bianconeri like the Dutchman and consider him good enough to fill their right-back spot.

Juan Cuadrado is their main right-back now, but the Colombian leaves at the end of this season.

Karsdorp will compete with him in the second half of the term if he joins the Bianconeri now and that could be the case.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the Bianconeri want to add him to their squad as quickly as possible.

They intend to sign him on loan now and make the transfer permanent at the end of the season.

Juve FC Says

It remains unclear why Karsdorp has been banished from the Roma team, but Juve should be careful about a player called out for letting down his teammates.

If the defender can explain why he is innocent, he deserves a chance to play at another top Serie A club and Juve offers him a unique opportunity to do that.

However, Roma would prefer to sell him to a club outside Italy, so we must brace ourselves to do a lot of work to sign him.