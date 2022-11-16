As reported yesterday, Manchester City are currently scouting Nicolò Rovella, hoping to lure the young midfielder towards English shores.
Juventus signed the 20-year-old from Genoa back in January 2021. But almost two years later, he’s yet to earn a spot with the first team.
The management initially kept him with the Grifone on loan for another 18 months, before sending him on another temporary stint with Monza last summer.
But according to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Juventus would like to bring Rovella back to the club once his current loan deal expires at the end of the season.
The defensive midfielder has cemented himself as a regular with the Biancorossi who are enjoying a thrilling run since the appointment of former Juventus player Raffaele Palladino as head coach.
In fact, the positive run started with a shocking win over the Old Lady, which was the club’s first in Serie A.
Juve FC say
If Pep Guardiola comes calling, it will be difficult for the player to resist the temptation of joining what might just be the most star-studded squad in football today.
However, Rovella has a contract with Juventus, and if the club thrusts him with a role – reminiscently to fellow youngsters Nicolò Fagioli and Fabio Miretti – he might cement himself as the Regista that the Bianconeri have long been craving for.
3 Comments
I like Rovella. I think he is vastly underrated compared to our other young midfielders.
True that…that’s coz he is a Genoa youth product…he doesn’t get the love he deserves..IMO he is ahead of Fagioli and Miretti and has more Serie A experience…his problems are not those two though but the over-rated piece of trash Slowredes…Slowlegri trusts Slowredes just coz he is “Mature” (naa…coz he is 29 year old average player who was discarded by PSG in favour of Verratti, Soler, Fabian Ruiz, REnato Sanchez, Vitinha (not a great bunch of midfielders)
Agree about what you said about Rovella, but have to point about what you said about Verratti – He is the player of the decade by far for his position. Also a underrated player as he have never played in the Serie A, but he is absolutely world class. Slowredes looks like a good player besides Verratti – thats how great he is.