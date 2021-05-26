allegri
Club News

Juventus want to move fast for Allegri so they can beat European giants to him

May 26, 2021 - 4:00 pm

Juventus still has plans for the return of Max Allegri after struggling to find a manager to match his success at the club, two years after they relieved him of his duties.

The Livorno-born boss hasn’t had a job since he left the Bianconeri as he waits for a top team to make him their manager again.

He has now been linked with at least two high-profile jobs which could see him make a return to a bench soon.

Juve is aware that he has interest from Inter Milan and Real Madrid and they are now looking to accelerate his return to Turin, according to La Stampa via Calciomercato.

Zinedine Zidane’s future at Madrid remains uncertain with several reports claiming that he would walk away from Los Blancos after missing out on winning the league title.

Antonio Conte may have won Serie A this season, but his Inter Milan future remains uncertain and he could be replaced by Allegri.

Andrea Pirlo managed to secure a Champions League spot for Juventus on the last day of the season, but the club might still replace him after he failed to retain the league title.

His inexperience cost the Bianconeri dearly this season and it remains unclear if they will still gamble on him remaining their boss for another campaign.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

dybala

Juve may have to sacrifice top players to sign new ones this summer

May 26, 2021
Buffon

Three teams looking to tempt Buffon to stay in Europe

May 26, 2021
Paratici

Juventus overhauling goes off-field as they look set to replace Paratici

May 26, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.