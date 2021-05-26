Juventus want to move fast for Allegri so they can beat European giants to him

Juventus still has plans for the return of Max Allegri after struggling to find a manager to match his success at the club, two years after they relieved him of his duties.

The Livorno-born boss hasn’t had a job since he left the Bianconeri as he waits for a top team to make him their manager again.

He has now been linked with at least two high-profile jobs which could see him make a return to a bench soon.

Juve is aware that he has interest from Inter Milan and Real Madrid and they are now looking to accelerate his return to Turin, according to La Stampa via Calciomercato.

Zinedine Zidane’s future at Madrid remains uncertain with several reports claiming that he would walk away from Los Blancos after missing out on winning the league title.

Antonio Conte may have won Serie A this season, but his Inter Milan future remains uncertain and he could be replaced by Allegri.

Andrea Pirlo managed to secure a Champions League spot for Juventus on the last day of the season, but the club might still replace him after he failed to retain the league title.

His inexperience cost the Bianconeri dearly this season and it remains unclear if they will still gamble on him remaining their boss for another campaign.