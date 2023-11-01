Matias Soule is reportedly in line to sign a new contract with Juventus following his impressive performances this season while on loan at Frosinone.

The young attacker has been one of the standout players in Serie A, and Juventus is pleased with their decision to allow him to leave the club on loan for his development.

Soule’s excellent form has caught the attention of several other clubs, and Juventus is aware of the interest in him. As a result, they are looking to extend his contract, even though his current deal is not set to expire until 2026.

Soule is considered a rising star and has drawn comparisons to Domenico Berardi. According to a report from Tuttojuve, Juventus aims to secure him on a contract that would run until 2028.

Juve FC Says

Soule deserves a new deal because several clubs are watching him as he performs well.

Even if we do not hand him game time immediately, it would be smart to extend his deal and secure his long-term future so that we will not lose him for free or for a small fee in the near future.

Soule is also happy with the decision to send him out on loan but would rather build his career at Juve rather than another Serie A club.