Juventus want to sacrifice Arthur for Lazio man

Juventus has emerged as one of the clubs looking to sign Lazio midfielder, Luis Alberto.

The Spaniard is one of the finest goal creators in Serie A and Juve wants to add him to their squad this summer.

Lazio knows about the interest in his signature and Claudio Lotito wants 60m euros for his signature, according to Il Messaggero via Calciomercato.

The report claims that a host of top Italian clubs want to sign the former Liverpool flop including Inter Milan and AC Milan.

All his suitors will struggle to meet Lazio’s asking price so they are prepared to add a player to their offer.

Juventus’ bid to win the race for his signature has made them willing to send Arthur to the Biancocelesti to get the number 10.

Arthur has struggled to justify his signing and Luis Alberto could be the better attacking midfielder for Juventus.

The midfielder also has interest from Madrid and Los Blancos could send Dani Ceballos to Rome with some cash in exchange for his signature.

The Spaniard scored 9 times and provided 2 assists last season, but he provided a stunning 16 assists and scored 6 times in the 2019/2020 Serie A season.