Juventus want to sign 26-year-old French star from Real Madrid

Juventus is interested in a move for Real Madrid left-back, Ferland Mendy and they could get their man if they push hard enough.

The Bianconeri are rebuilding their squad now after underachieving last season.

They have brought back Massimiliano Allegri to make them a top club again and the returning boss has some work to do in getting the team into shape.

He needs the best of players to achieve his goals and will want good options in every position on the team.

Calciomercato says Juve wants a new left-back and they have identified Mendy as the player who can improve that position for them.

The report claims that the Bianconeri will reach out to Madrid soon to get the Frenchman and the Spanish club is already prepared for their approach.

It claims that they will sell for the right price and Carlo Ancelotti is already prepared to make Miguel Gutierrez Madrid’s first-choice left-back.

Alex Sandro is currently Juve’s first-choice left-back, but the Brazilian isn’t getting younger and he was in and out of the team last season because of various issues.

Mendy will represent an upgrade and since he is younger, he would offer Juve more years of services ahead.