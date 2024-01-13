Juventus’ list of midfield targets continues to expand as they search for players in that position.

The Bianconeri require new additions to their midfield, and players from around the world have been offered to them.

Fans had expected the club to swiftly sign a player for that role at the beginning of this month, but that has not materialized.

As Juventus continues to search for the right profile, more players are being linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium.

A report on Il Bianconero reveals that Atletico de Madrid’s Saul Niguez is the latest player to enter their radar.

The Spaniard had a less successful loan spell at Chelsea but remains a key player for his current employers.

Juventus is interested in him, and the report claims he is now a player who could join them. However, the Bianconeri may have to wait until the end of the season to seal the deal, as he is unlikely to leave Madrid this month.

Juve FC Says

Saul did not do well at Chelsea, which should worry us, but he might do better in Serie A than in England.

If we sign a good midfielder this month, we may not need him in the summer.