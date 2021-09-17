Juventus want to sign Real Madrid fringe star

Reports have linked Juventus with a January move for Luka Jovic as the Bianconeri look to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

They sold the attacker late in the last transfer window and had little time to sign a replacement.

They brought back Moise Kean from Everton, but the Italian international isn’t good enough to replace the goals of Ronaldo and they will want more options.

Because their hands were tied in finding a replacement in the last transfer window, they will look to sign one in the January transfer window, according to Todofichajes.

They claim the Bianconeri is looking to rescue Jovic from Madrid where he has struggled to play regularly for the club.

The Spaniards sent him out on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt last season and he shone for the German club.

But because it was a simple loan, he returned to Spain.

They now want a loan with an obligation to buy and if Juve pushes to sign him in the January transfer window, they have to commit to his permanent transfer.

Jovic isn’t the only striker that the Bianconeri has targeted as they also want a transfer for Dusan Vlahovic.

However, Jovic might be a cheaper option as Vlahovic is a hot commodity at the moment.