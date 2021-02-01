Juventus want to sign talented youngster for their Under 23’s

Luca Pandolfi has emerged as a deadline day target for Juventus who consider him a player that can make an impact with their Under 23’s.

The Turris striker has been in fine form in the Serie C and has caught the attention of some teams above his current league.

Calciomercato says Pescara is looking to sign him before this transfer window shuts.

They have already made contact with his team with regards to his transfer, however, Juventus will not allow them to have a free run.

It says the Bianconeri have also been alerted by his talents and availability, and they are keen to add him to Lamberto Zauli’s squad.

At 22, Pandolfi has a lot of room for improvement and he would be given more reasons to be a better player when he joins a big side like Juve.

Andrea Pirlo has also been confident about giving chances to youngsters from the club’s academy, Pandolfi will be motivated to work hard and earn a first-team call up as soon as he can.

Juve’s Under 23 side is currently 5th on the Serie C table, a huge 12 points separates them from the top after 21 league games.