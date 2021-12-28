Juventus want to sign young Italian striker in January – But his club will try to hold on until June

During the first half of the Serie A season, Gianluca Scamacca has caught the attention of the big boys in Serie A following some fine performances.

The Roman striker didn’t score enough goals to put himself in the race for the league’s top scorer, but his quality strikes against Napoli and Milan have raised many eyebrows.

According to Calciomercato, Inter and Milan are both looking at the 22-year-old to bolster their attack in the future, but it’s Juventus who wishes to sign the player right away.

The Bianconeri are looking to add a new bomber to their frontline in order to improve their mediocre scoring stats.

Dusan Vlahovic remains the ultimate dream, but a winter switch to Turin remains fantasy football.

On the other hand, Mauro Icardi is a more realistic option, however, there remains some distance between Juventus and PSG.

Therefore, the Bianconeri have set their sights on Scamacca, a player who fits the club’s new mold – Young, Italian and doesn’t require a hefty wage.

Sassuolo had previously asked for 25 million euros in the past. But with Jeremie Boga set to make the switch switch to Atalanta, the Neroverdi aren’t planning on losing another forwards in January.

Therefore, Sassuolo are now demanding a figure between 35 and 40 million euros – if the source is to be believed – and they’ll happily wait until the summer where a bidding war would ensue between Juventus, Milan, Inter and perhaps some foreign clubs as well.