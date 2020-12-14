Juventus want to use contract rebel to lure Paul Pogba to Turin

Juventus wants to bring back Paul Pogba as he edges closer to a Manchester United exit.

The Bianconeri are also struggling to tie down Paulo Dybala to a new deal as he fights to find some form.

It seems that they may have found a solution that would be ideal for them and probably make everyone happy.

Rai Sport via Calcimercato claims that the Bianconeri is thinking about swapping Dybala for the French midfielder.

Manchester United knows that they can only get some money from the sale of the midfielder next summer.

This is because next season would be the last on his current deal at the club.

Dybala has interested them before now, however, the report recalls that he has rejected moves to the Premier League.

With uncertainty surrounding his future and Andrea Pirlo’s preference for other players, Dybala might have changed his mind about staying.

Pogba has also not said that his preferred move would be to make a return to Turin, but the Frenchman enjoyed his time with Juve between 2012 and 2016, and they will hope that he will want a return.

The January transfer window is less than 20 days away, and Juve will have to make up their mind about this move as soon as possible.