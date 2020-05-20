Juventus want Tonali to replace Khedira

Juventus have pinpointed Sandro Tonali as a player capable of replacing Sami Khedira who could leave Turin this summer.

The 20-year-old is one of the most sort after players this summer and the Bianconeri look set to go head-to-head with Inter for his siganture.

Tuttosport report that Khedira’s relationship with Juve could come to an end as the club look to rejuvenate the squad, in particular the midfield.

Tonali is viewed as the ideal replacement for his technical intelligence and ability to play across the midfield while Brescia President knows that he can secure a decent sum for his star player.

While Sky Sport have suggested that the nerazzurri are ahead, Tuttosport report that Juve could include players like Hans Nicolussi Caviglia, Luca Coccolo, Idrissa Touré or Wesley in any potential deal.

Alongside Inter and Juve, Barcelona have reportedly shown a keen interest in the youngster and may still make a play to sign him