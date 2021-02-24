Juventus want Valencia contract rebel and super agent can help them

Juventus has been linked with a move for Valencia man, Lee Kang-in as he continues to insist on leaving.

The South Korean has been on their books since 2011 and was the best player in the 2019 FIFA Under20 World Cup. He is seen as an important member of the current Valencia side, but he has struggled to get a regular starting place.

He has already decided to leave Los Che with Calciomercato claiming that all their efforts to convince him to change his mind have failed.

His current deal will expire in 2022 and his decision not to extend the terms will force Valencia to cash in on him at the end of this season.

Juventus is competing with several teams for his signature, but they could have an advantage because of their relationship with Jorge Mendes.

The super-agent who represents Cristiano Ronaldo is an ally of the Bianconeri and the report says he has a close relationship with Valencia owner, Peter Lim.

Juventus can take advantage of their close relationship to get the attacker.

At 20, he fits the profile of the type of player that Juve has been signing recently and would offer them another exciting attacking option.