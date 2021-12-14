Juventus want Vlahovic and Scamacca but could fail to persuade their clubs

It’s no longer a hidden secret; Juventus are desperate to sign a new center forward come January.

Alvaro Morata and Moise Kean are both well-appreciated by club manager Max Allegri, but their stats have been far from impressive.

Therefore, the Bianconeri are looking to sign a new bomber who can bolster their scoring charts, and have set their sights on two young Serie A strikers.

We’re talking of course about Dusan Vlahovic and Gianluca Scamacca.

The Fiorentina star is obviously the primary target after turning into a real phenom in front of goal. Nevertheless, the Old Lady has been chasing the Sassuolo man since the start of the year.

However, Calciomercato explains why Juventus could fall short in their attempts on both fronts.

Due to their dire financial situation, the Bianconeri are only able to propose initial loan bids with a right to buy.

However, this type of operations won’t please the two Serie A sides who are looking to cash in on their prized assets immediately in case they decide to part ways.

Despite selling the likes of Chiesa and Bernardeschi in the last few years, Fiorentina loathe selling their biggest stars to Juventus.

With Vlahovic attracting the interest of some of the biggest European clubs, the Viola will be looking for a more tempting proposal than an initial loan bid launched by their hated rivals.

Things could be a little less intense on the Scamacca front, but as we learned last summer, Sassuolo are far from being pushovers in negotiations.