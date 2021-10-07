Juventus want Vlahovic, but Fiorentina president won’t sanction another “Chiesa” style deal

During the summer of 2020, Fabio Paratici pulled off what could arguably be the best transfer of his reign in Turin, bringing in Federico Chiesa to Juventus.

The winger was considered to be one of the best up-and-coming talents in Italian football, but the Bianconeri put themselves ahead of the queue and sealed a deadline-day deal on their own terms.

In fact, the Old Lady is yet to sign the player on a permanent trasnfer.

Chiesa made the switch from Fiorentina to Juventus on an initial two-year loan deal, but the Turin-based club will surely make it permanent by the end of the season.

The Viola are set to collect around 70 million euros in total, but the lengthy operation left them unsatisfied with the outcome.

According to Corriere Fiorentino via TuttoJuve, Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso won’t sanction a similar deal for the club’s current main star, Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian bomber has a contract until 2023, but the Tuscans have failed in their attempts to extended it further.

Therefore, the Viola could prefer to sell him immediately before he reaches the final year of his deal – which would lower his value.

The 21-year-old is considered to be one of the best young strikers in Europe, with Juventus, Tottenham, Manchester City and Atletico Madrid being some of the main candidates for his signature.

However, Commisso would only allow Vlahovic to leave on a permanent deal worth around 75 millions, as he wants to avoid another “Chiesa” transfer.