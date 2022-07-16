When Moise Kean made his return to Juventus on last summer’s deadline day, the club’s supporters were delighted with the news.

The Italian striker is a youth product who rose to prominence in 2019, but the management opted to cash in on his talent when Everton came knocking.

However, the 22-year-old failed to recapture the same magic following his return to the Allianz Stadium, struggling for goals, form and minutes throughout the course of the campaign.

Thus, many observers believed that the Bianconeri will try to find a new accommodation for the Italy international.

But according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Kean has been the best player on the physical level during the first days of the pre-season.

The source suggests that the player could win back the trust of Max Allegri, and preserve his spot in the squad for next season.

Juve FC say

The Old Lady is currently searching the market for a new striker who can act as an understudy for Dusan Vlahovic, but are struggling to find the right profile.

So what if Juve’s backup striker is already amongst Allegri’s ranks?

Last summer, Kean didn’t take part in Allegri’s pre-season, making his arrival following the start of the campaign.

This factor is often undermined in football, and perhaps it partially explains the striker’s struggles.

So perhaps with a full training camp under the belt, Kean will be able to revive his Juventus career.