Juventus wantaway midfielder poised to remain at the club

Since the beginning of the summer, Aaron Ramsey was tipped to be one of the players to leave Juventus during the current transfer session.

However, we’re now in the middle of August, and the Welshman is yet to receive a concrete bid, making his exit less and less likely with every passing day.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the player has spoken to the management recently, and the two parties could be set to continue their collaboration for another season.

Ramsey arrived to Turin in 2019 as a free agent following the expiry of his contract at Arsenal, and he’s currently considered to be one of the highest earners at the club.

Whilst the hierarchy was hoping to sell him this summer, and make way for another arrival – perhaps Miralem Pjanic – they could be forced to maintain the midfielder for at least another campaign.

For his part, returning manager Massimiliano Allegri is trying to work the best out of an unpleasant situation, by transforming the 30-year-old into a deep-lying midfielder.

Ramsey spent his career playing in a more advanced position, but the lack of a natural Regista is forcing the tactician to improvise new solutions.

The Wales international was one of the most talented Premier League stars during his early playing years, but recurring injuries took their toll on his career.