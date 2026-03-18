Juventus are reportedly planning to strengthen its squad for the upcoming season by targeting one of Argentina’s brightest young talents. The Bianconeri have had a mixed campaign in Serie A, but they are determined to finish the term on a high note while also preparing for the future. Bringing in fresh talent is seen as essential to maintaining competitiveness in domestic and European competitions, and the next player Juventus have in their sights comes from River Plate.

Juventus Target Ian Subiabre

According to Tuttojuve, Juventus are among several top clubs interested in Ian Subiabre, a winger born in 2007 who has recently emerged as one of the finest young talents in South America. Subiabre has impressed with his pace, technical skill, and vision on the ball, demonstrating an ability to influence matches consistently. Juventus view him as an ideal addition to the attacking line they are developing under Luciano Spalletti.

The teenager is attracting attention from multiple top clubs, meaning he will have several options when deciding where to continue his career at the end of the season. Juventus are confident that its structure, coaching, and focus on youth development make it the most suitable destination for Subiabre’s growth. The club’s ambition, combined with a clear path to first-team football, is expected to appeal to the teenager.

Future Prospects

Integrating Subiabre into the squad would allow Juventus to strengthen their offensive options while blending youth with experience. His addition could provide tactical flexibility and enhance the team’s performance in both Serie A and European competitions. Securing Subiabre would also reinforce Juventus’ reputation for identifying and developing world-class talent, ensuring they remain competitive while preparing for future challenges. The coming months will be decisive in determining whether Juventus can win the race for his signature and integrate him successfully into their squad for the next season.