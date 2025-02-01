One Juventus player who has a strong chance of leaving the club before the current transfer window closes is Nicolo Fagioli.

The Italian midfielder has found it difficult to gain regular playing time under manager Thiago Motta, who has not shown much faith in him so far this season. Despite being regarded as one of the most technically gifted Italian midfielders, Fagioli has struggled to break into the starting lineup, with Motta seeming to prefer other options in the middle of the park.

Juventus, recognising his limited opportunities, are reportedly open to selling Fagioli, and Fiorentina have emerged as serious suitors. Although La Viola has historically been hesitant to sell players to their rivals, they have made a habit of signing Juventus players in recent years. In the summer, they secured a deal for Moise Kean, and now they appear keen to add Fagioli to their ranks.

Fagioli’s potential departure would leave a gap in Juventus’ midfield, but the club is already preparing to replace him. According to Tuttojuve, the Bianconeri have identified Empoli’s Tino Anjorin as their primary target to fill that void.

Anjorin, who was developed at Chelsea, has impressed since moving to Serie A, and Juventus believes he could add quality to their squad. His ability to operate in midfield and his solid form at Empoli make him an appealing option for Juve, who are keen to reinforce their options in the middle of the park.

It is unfortunate that Fagioli has been unable to secure a regular spot in Juventus’ starting XI, especially given his potential. However, if a suitor like Fiorentina is willing to pay for his signature, Juventus should not hesitate to part ways with him. Moving on from players who do not fit into the manager’s plans is part of the club’s strategy to build a more competitive squad, and Fagioli’s departure could be a part of that process.

If Juventus can successfully sign Anjorin, they may find a valuable addition to their midfield, and Fagioli’s exit could be seen as a necessary step for the club’s future ambitions.