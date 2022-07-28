Juventus has continued to search for a new left-back as they anticipate the eventual departure of Alex Sandro.

The Brazilian has been their first choice for a long time, but he now performs below the required standard at the club.

This made Max Allegri to offer playing chances to Luca Pellegrini in the last campaign.

However, the Bianconeri could add an entirely new left-back to their squad this summer, and they have identified a target in the Bundesliga.

A report on Calciomercatoweb claims they are interested in Borussia Dortmund’s Raphael Guerreiro.

The Portugal international has entered the last year of his current deal at BVB, and he is very likely to leave than sign a new contract.

Juve could swoop to add him to their squad, but the Germans still value him at 25m euros.

Juve FC Says

Guerreiro has been one of the recognisable names in European football, and we will be smart to add him to our squad.

However, we probably need to sell Sandro or loan out Pelegrini before bringing him into the group.

This is because his arrival will increase the size of our squad and we need to get rid of some of the deadwood.