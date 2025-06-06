Juventus are reportedly targeting a summer move for Leonardo Balerdi of Olympique Marseille, as the Argentine continues to establish himself as one of the most consistent defenders in French football.

Having joined Marseille after a difficult spell with Borussia Dortmund, Balerdi has flourished in Ligue 1, delivering steady performances over the past five seasons. Now 26, he may be considering a fresh challenge, and Juventus appear ready to offer him the opportunity to take the next step in his career.

The Bianconeri have been following Balerdi’s progress for some time and see him as a key target in their efforts to strengthen the squad. With the summer transfer window approaching, the club are looking to make calculated signings that align with both tactical needs and long-term ambitions.

Juventus Maintain Long-Standing Interest in Balerdi

Balerdi’s development at Marseille has not gone unnoticed in Turin. The club’s technical team consider him one of the most valuable defensive additions they could make this summer. His composure on the ball, positioning and experience in European competition make him a strong candidate for a role in the Juventus back line.

Although Juventus have also been linked with a managerial move for Roberto De Zerbi, the defender could arrive before any decision is made regarding the head coach position. The club are actively planning for all scenarios and views Balerdi’s potential signing as one that could proceed independently of managerial appointments.

Marseille’s return to the Champions League has put the French side in a strong position, but they may need to offload players to balance their finances. Juventus are aware of the opportunity and appears ready to make a move should the conditions prove favourable.

Possible Reunion with Igor Tudor

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, Igor Tudor is keen to be reunited with Balerdi, having previously coached him at Marseille. This connection could be pivotal if Tudor becomes the permanent Juventus manager. Should that appointment materialise, the club may prioritise the defender as one of Tudor’s preferred additions.

Every player has a value, and Juventus understand that negotiations will be necessary. With interest confirmed and strategic planning underway, Balerdi may well be on his way to the Allianz Stadium if all parties reach an agreement.