Juventus wants 40million euros player on loan with no buy obligation

Gianluca Scamacca has been on the radar of Juventus for some time now as the Bianconeri look to solve their goal-scoring problems.

The Sassuolo man is one of the highly-rated young strikers in Italy and he has been tipped to move to a top club soon.

Juve needs a player who can guarantee them goals for the second half of this season and they consider him a good option.

However, signing him won’t be straightforward with Tuttomercatoweb claiming the Black and Greens value him at 40m euros.

They might not wait until a suitor matches that figure, but it shows they value him at the club.

The report claims Juve is, however, not looking to pay that fee to sign him, rather the Bianconeri want to sign him on loan with no obligation to buy.

Juve FC Says

Scamacca doesn’t have the best of goal records to help Juventus earn as many points as we want in this campaign.

There is only a slight difference between him and Moise Kean, and it almost makes no sense to add him to our squad.

When the likes of Paulo Dybala and Federico Chiesa become fit, we would have more than enough attacking options and he might struggle to play.