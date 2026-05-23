Juventus are preparing for a major summer of change, with several regular first-team players potentially available for transfer as the club looks to reshape its squad ahead of the new season.

The Bianconeri’s current league position leaves them at risk of missing out on a top four finish, and failure to secure qualification for the Champions League would significantly affect both their recruitment plans and their ability to retain key players. Even if they win their remaining fixture, they will still depend on other results going their way to secure European football at the highest level.

Summer Uncertainty At Juventus

This uncertainty has increased pressure on the club’s leadership to make important decisions in the upcoming transfer window. Without Champions League revenue, Juventus may find it more difficult to attract elite-level signings, while also facing the possibility of offers for some of their most valuable assets.

The club are expected to prioritise balancing the books while also reinvesting strategically to ensure the squad remains competitive domestically and in Europe moving forward.

Cambiaso Linked With Exit

One player who could be affected by this situation is Andrea Cambiaso, who has attracted growing interest following his performances for Juventus this season. The full-back has developed into an important member of the squad, but his form has also increased his market value significantly.

According to Tuttojuve, Juventus have opened the door to a potential sale and would reportedly be willing to accept a fee in the region of 50 million euros for the defender. The club view his possible departure as one way to generate funds that could be reinvested into strengthening other areas of the squad.

As a result, Cambiaso is now considered one of the players who could be moved on as Juventus look to restructure and improve the overall balance and quality of the team ahead of next season.